May 26, 2002
This year, Idaho will spend about $15 million to fight noxious weeds, but still will lose control of 4,600 acres of land every day. By year’s end, these invaders will have cost Idaho about $300 million in damages. And experts say there is no effective control in sight.
———
BOISE — Lewiston’s tough run of extra inning games at the Idaho State Class 5A Tournament continued on Saturday as the Bengals fell to Capital of Boise 6-3 in eight innings in a game that determined third place.
May 26, 1982
Nez Perce County is eligible for some free design work from the Idaho Historical Society as part of its courthouse renovation project.
———
One of two daily tours of the Potlatch Corp. Lewiston mill site is being canceled because of staff reductions.