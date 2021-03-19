STARBUCK, Wash. — A transformer at Little Goose Dam on the Snake River had “an electrical incident” Thursday afternoon, which resulted in an oil leak, according to an Army Corps of Engineers news release.
The oil was captured in secondary containment and hadn’t reached the river, according to the release.
Oil recovery operations have commenced and cleanup efforts are underway, according to officials at the Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District. And investigation is also underway to determine the cause of the failure and the amount of oil leaked.
This quote appeared in the Corps of Engineers’ news release: “We are committed to identifying and correcting the system failure that caused this spill. We take our responsibility to keep oil out of the river seriously, and will do everything possible to mitigate the risk of further oil releases from our units.”
The T2 transformer that broke down is being evaluated for restoration or repair at this time. The T1 line is currently down, but workers plan to bring it back up, the release said.
Corps officials notified the appropriate oversight agencies, including National Response Center, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Washington Department of Ecology, the release said.