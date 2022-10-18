ASOTIN — Asotin County officials observed a moment of silence Monday night to honor and remember two Clarkston teenagers who died in a car crash last week near Phoenix.

Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the community has suffered a great loss, and many people are mourning and thinking of the families of Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden, who were both freshmen at Grand Canyon University.

