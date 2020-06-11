An unidentified Weippe man was shot dead by officers early Wednesday during an investigation involving the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit.
According to a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, several members of the multiagency unit, along with officers from a wide array of law enforcement agencies across the state, attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence near Weippe about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. While securing the scene, officers reportedly encountered a man who brandished a handgun.
Preliminary evidence indicates the man initially pointed the gun at himself and later pointed it at officers, the news release said. Two officers fired their weapons striking the man, who died at the scene. The officers, who have not been identified, were not injured.
Scott Graf, public information officer for the attorney general, said his office would have no further comment on the incident at this time.
Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz also said he could not provide more information Wednesday, including the subject’s name. Goetz said the reason for the lack of information was that so many law enforcement agencies were involved, including officers from Coeur d’Alene to Boise. Goetz said he hoped more information would be released today.
The incident is under investigation by the multiagency Region Two Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.