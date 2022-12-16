PULLMAN — Washington State Patrol officers stood outside the Coffee House Apartment complex on Latah Street surrounded by police tape Thursday afternoon while investigating an officer-involved shooting after one man was killed by a SWAT team member during early hours.

A man in his 30s was fatally shot by a member of the Whitman County Regional SWAT team after a standoff in his apartment late Wednesday night and into the early Thursday morning hours, according to a Pullman Police Department news release. Around 28 residents, 20 Washington State University student residents and eight nonstudent residents, were evacuated from the premises during the incident.

