Police: Man fatally shot in Boise home; woman arrested
BOISE — An Idaho woman was arrested after police believe she fatally shot a man inside a Boise home, authorities said.
The Boise Police Department said Josina Regan, 45, was booked into the Ada County jail on one felony count of second-degree murder, the Idaho Statesman reported. She was still in jail custody as of Friday morning.
Officers responded to a call Thursday around 4 a.m. where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Police attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.
Police later determined his death a homicide and identified Regan as a suspect. Court records don’t yet show if she has obtained an attorney.
Police said the man is expected to be identified after the Ada County coroner’s office notifies next of kin. An investigation is ongoing.
Greyhound station site to become temporary homeless shelter
PORTLAND, Ore. — A vacant Greyhound bus station in downtown Portland will be opened temporarily as a homeless shelter.
The site will have around 100 beds and be open 24 hours a day until the end of March, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Priority will be given to people experiencing homelessness who are older than 55, have disabilities or are military veterans, according to Portland and Multnomah County officials. It’s tentatively planned to open in mid-November.
The bus terminal operated for more than 30 years until Greyhound moved from the 30,000 square-foot space last year and it was put up for sale. Portland and Multnomah County, through the Joint Office of Homeless Services, agreed to pay $30,000 a month for the site’s main floor and outdoor loading area for the temporary shelter, according to the city and county.
The bus site is among three Portland locations recently announced as temporary homeless shelters planned to be open 24 hours until the end of March.
Police: Vehicle crashes into Seattle restaurant; seven injured
SEATTLE — Seven people in Washington were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, authorities said.
The Seattle Police Department said the driver of a Toyota Camry backed into the entrance of Dim Sum King on Thursday around 2 p.m while attempting to park the car, the Seattle Times reported.
All seven people inside the restaurant at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital with various injuries, including two people with life-threatening wounds, police said.
The Seattle Fire Department transported four people to the hospital, including three women and one man who was pinned behind the car, authorities said. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Two others arrived at the hospital on their own, and one other person didn’t require hospitalization, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver suffered any injuries.
The crash did not cause significant structural damage to the building.
Seven displaced by stubborn apartment fire in Hazel Dell
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Seven people were displaced early Friday by a fire at an apartment building in Hazel Dell, according to Clark County Fire District 6.
Crews were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to a fourplex building at 6205 N.E. 11th Ave. and found that fire had spread from one of the units into the building’s attic, a Fire District 6 statement said.
“Efforts to fight the fire were complicated by a layer of ‘car decking’ on the ceiling of the residence,” the statement said. “The apartment complex also has ceiling heat, which makes the task of fighting the fire more difficult due to numerous wires in the ceiling.”
The fire was brought under control by 3:30 a.m. No one was injured fighting the blaze and all the occupants — six adults and one child — escaped safely, according to the statement.
Red Cross has been called in to assist the occupants, the statement said.
Five engines, one squad, one truck and two battalion chiefs were called as part of the fire response. The Clark County Fire Marshal is investigating.
JBLM soldier killed in incident not related to training
TACOMA — A soldier based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord has been killed in an incident on base near Tacoma, Washington, officials said Thursday.
Spc. Skyler Oliver, 24, served with 1-2 Stryker Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, according to I Corps public affairs officials.
Officials only said the death was not training-related but said the cause of Oliver’s death Saturday, Oct. 17, is under investigation by the Army criminal investigation command, which is standard with unexpected service member deaths.
Oliver, a native of Roy, Utah is survived by his wife, Courtney Oliver, and two young children.
Oliver’s mother, Janet Oliver, told the News Tribune he joined the Army in August 2018 and was assigned to JBLM in Jan. 2019. She described her son as a loving husband and father and a cheerful outdoorsman.