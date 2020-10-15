Montana man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in 2018
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A southwest Montana man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in 2018, reportedly during a fight after they had used meth and alcohol, court records said.
Stanley Gordon Bernardini, 57, of Ennis entered a plea agreement Tuesday as his trial was about to begin before District Judge Luke Berger in Virginia City, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
Bernardini pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of Michelle Sorrows, 37.
An informant told investigators that Bernardini killed Sorrows in his apartment and used a backhoe to bury her on a ranch where he worked, court records said. Investigators found human bloodstains in Bernardini’s apartment and evidence of an effort to clean it up.
Bernardini was arrested for tampering with evidence and jailed in Bozeman. One Gallatin County inmate said Bernardini confessed to head-butting Sorrows during a meth- and alcohol-fueled fight. He told another inmate where he buried her body, which investigators found the following spring, court records said.
Bernardini’s attorney, Jill Gannon-Nagle, declined to comment on the plea agreement, in which prosecutors will recommend he be sentenced to 100 years in prison.
A sentencing date has not been set.
University of Oregon says winter term will be largely online
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon said Tuesday that winter term courses will continue to be largely remote and online.
The university in Eugene said it will continue to offer some classes in-person, such as science labs and physical education courses, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The in-person courses will require face coverings and physical distancing, according to the university.
“We made this decision based on our careful monitoring of COVID-19 indicators and prevalence in Lane County and across Oregon,” read a message from University President Michael Schill and Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips. “As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of the entire UO community remains our top priority.”
The university in October has reported nearly 200 cases of coronavirus in university employees and students living on and off campus. Likewise, Lane County, where UO’s main campus is located, has also reported an increase in cases, some from the university community as well as other spikes such as workplace outbreaks.
17-year-old faces charges in mother’s assault, death
SEATTLE — Police said a 17-year-old boy is facing charges after his mother was assaulted and killed at their apartment in Seattle’s Northgate area.
KOMO-TV reported officers and medics were called to the residence, located in the 900 block of NE 105th Street, at around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday after the teen called 911 to report a domestic violence assault.
When officers arrived, the teen was sitting outside and admitted he was the suspect, police said.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not publicly said how the woman died or revealed a motive for the killing.
The suspect was taken to the King County Jail, where he is expected to face charges in connection with the slaying. It was not clear if bond has been set in the case.
The circumstances leading up to the deadly assault were under investigation. Authorities have not said if anyone else was inside the home when the attack occurred.