Idaho teen drowns in Portneuf River
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a teen drowned in the Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs on Sunday afternoon.
Bannock County Coroner Ely Taysom told the Idaho State Journal that the 17-year-old Rupert boy drowned around 3:50 p.m. Emergency responders recovered his body a few hours later.
The teen’s name has not yet been released.
The drowning occurred in the same location where another teen, Marsh Valley High School Student Marcos Gil, drowned in 2018 after saving his girlfriend after she got caught in a circular current. The girlfriend made it to shore, but Gil did not. He was posthumously named a Carnegie Hero for risking his life to save another.
Remote wildfire on Wyoming-Montana border explodes in size
BILLINGS, Mont. — A fire in a remote area along the Montana and Wyoming border exploded in size on Tuesday, officials said.
The fire was burning on 39 square miles, fueled by the area’s sagebrush, grass and juniper trees. Its size was up from about 1 square mile on Monday, the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center said.
The county imposed some fire restrictions in July, which commonly occur during summer as the landscape dries. Recent hot weather, winds and low humidity have increased the risk of wildfires in the area, the Billings Gazette reported.
Sheridan County is under a warning for extreme fire danger through Tuesday night.
About 40 people are fighting the fire and officials plan to use aircraft to try to douse the blaze, said Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas.
The fire started in Montana and winds pushed it into Wyoming.
Seattle police officer arrested, accused of assault
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer was arrested in connection with an alleged assault, according to the Seattle Police Department.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office notified the Seattle agency of the Sunday night arrest, police said Monday in a blog post.
The employee, whose name was not released, was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence assault, police said.
No further information about the incident was released.
The officer has been with the department since 2019, and is assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau, according to police. She has been administratively reassigned pending an investigation, police said.
The department has initiated the Office of Police Accountability complaint process, which means the office will monitor the Snohomish County criminal case. When that case is settled, the police accountability office will begin an administrative investigation into the officer’s conduct.
Police identify suspect who died by suicide in standoff
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Portland police have identified the suspect who died by suicide in a standoff with law enforcement in Hazel Dell, Wash., on Thursday.
Police say Ryan Michael Allen, 29, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of James Richard Greenwood, 24, and the wounding of another person in an incident that occurred last Wednesday in Portland. The second person was not identified and is expected to survive, the Columbian reported.
On Thursday, Portland police obtained an arrest warrant for Allen and attempted to serve it near his place of employment in Hazel Dell.
When members of the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team arrived, Allen fled to a nearby building and barricaded himself inside a bathroom. A standoff ensued shortly afterward.
Crisis negotiators attempted via phone to convince Allen to surrender. He refused and shot himself, police said.
Police search for man involved in deadly Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — Police are searching for a gunman following a deadly shooting at a bus stop in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood Monday night.
Local news media reported just before 10 p.m. two men got off a Metro bus at N. 46th Street and Aurora Avenue North and got into an argument, said Detective Mark Jamieson with Seattle Police.
At one point, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other, then ran off. Officers arrived to find the wounded victim unconscious and performed CPR until medics arrived, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
SPD and King County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area with police dogs but have come up empty.
The victim has only been identified as a man in his 30s. Police are interviewing witnesses including passengers on another Metro bus that arrived at the stop just as the shooting occurred.