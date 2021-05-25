Teen accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather near Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather north of Vancouver in the Amboy area.
The teen was arrested early Monday and booked into the Clark County juvenile detention center on suspicion of second-degree murder, The Columbian reported.
Court records say the teen told a neighbor he stabbed his stepfather, identified as Luther Moore, 48, and that the teen thought he was dead.
Court records say the teen also told the neighbor that Moore had been beating him with a broomstick. The neighbor called 911.
Authorities arrived at the residence after midnight and found the teen with blood on his clothing and a minor hand injury, according to a probable cause statement.
Montana watercraft inspectors find invasive mussels on 21 boats
HELENA, Mont. — Watercraft inspectors in Montana have found aquatic mussels on 21 boats so far this year and officials said they expect a busy season trying to prevent the invasive organisms from fouling Montana waterways.
Aquatic mussels have no natural predators and can clog water pipes and displace native species. All watercraft including non-motorized boats must be inspected when coming into Montana.
The most recent cases involved two boats being transported through Montana last week on their way to Washington state. Inspectors decontaminated the boats using hot water and notified officials in Idaho and Washington state about the encounters.
Adult mussels can attach themselves to the bottom of boats and survive out of water for up to 30 days. Mussel larvae are microscopic and can float undetected in boat live wells, bilges and ballast tanks.
Inspectors found 16 boats with aquatic mussels in 2018, 16 in 2019 and 35 in 2020.
Amtrak restores service on routes following COVID-19 cutbacks
SEATTLE — In another hopeful sign that the travel industry is bouncing back in Washington state after pandemic-induced lows last year, Amtrak says it will restore daily service on 12 long distance routes across the country, including two that run through Seattle.
Starting Monday, both the Empire Builder — Chicago to Seattle/Portland — and Coast Starlight — Seattle to Los Angeles — routes will resume daily service, giving passengers on the West Coast more travel options, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.
The routes had previously only been operating three times a week because of low ridership during the pandemic.
The Amtrak Cascades route also will add a second round trip between Seattle and Eugene starting Monday and a third round trip on the Seattle to Portland segment will also be added.
Service to stations north of Seattle — Everett, Mount Vernon and Bellingham — remains suspended. Following COVID-19 health protocols set by the state as part of its reopening plan, capacity for train cars has been set to 50 percent.
The service restoration will also bring back 1,200 furloughed employees.
Arson fire destroys gun, sporting goods store in Roundup, Mont.
ROUNDUP, Mont. — An arson fire badly damaged a gun and sporting goods store in Roundup last week and a suspect is in custody, Roundup Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Salthe said Monday.
The fire at MBK Unlimited was reported Thursday evening, owners Mike and Elaine Krueger told KULR-TV.
A preliminary investigation determined it was arson and the suspect acknowledged setting the fire with a cigarette lighter, Salthe told The Associated Press.
Owners Mike and Elaine Krueger were on the verge of selling the business and retiring and did not have fire insurance, they said.
Mike Krueger said it looked like someone took a gas can off their porch, went to the back of the building and set it on fire.
The couple say they are cleaning smoke damaged guns and plan a salvage sale to recover what they can. They estimate the loss at $100,000.
The person who confessed to setting the fire is suspected in other crimes Thursday in Roundup and was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, Salthe said.
Sheriff’s office: Man shot while breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home
OLYMPIA — The Thurston County Sheriff’s office said a 32-year-old Olympia man was shot while breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house.
Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Cooper Estates Ln NW, KOMO-TV reported. The sheriff’s office says the man had forced his way into his ex-girlfriends home armed with a metal pipe. The woman, her children, and her current boyfriend were inside the home at the time.
Police say the woman’s boyfriend allegedly shot the man as he was breaking into her home.
The 32-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he is expected to survive his injuries.