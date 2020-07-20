Burn restrictions begin today for Spokane region
SPOKANE — Spokane area fire marshals announced burn restrictions taking effect today for Spokane, Spokane Valley, Spokane County, Cheney, Airway Heights and Deer Park.
All recreational fires and open burning is not allowed. Manufactured portable outdoor devices and approved fuels in appropriate devices are allowed. Designated campfires in parks and campgrounds may be allowed, depending on approval and jurisdiction.
“Burn restrictions are put in place to keep us all safe and healthy,” said Greg Rogers, Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal in a statement. “After a review of the short-range weather forecast and the low humidity for Spokane County and discussions with our area Fire Chief partners, we feel it is prudent to initiate Burn Restrictions for Spokane County until further notice.”
People in violation of the burn restrictions can be charged with a misdemeanor. If citizens are unsure if a fire in permissible they can call area law enforcement’s non-emergency number with questions.
“The hot-dry conditions produce increased fire risk,” said Megan Phillips, city of Spokane fire marshal, in a statement. “We want to mitigate that risk as much as possible by enacting burn restrictions area wide thus protecting all communities from the risk of human-caused wildfire.”
With COVID-19, the fire marshals said keeping air quality as smoke-free as possible is a priority.
Fire destroys Parker, Wash., home, outbuilding and vehicles
PARKER, Wash. — A Sunday morning fire destroyed a house, an outbuilding and four vehicles in this small Mid-Valley community.
The house, at 331 Main St., was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived at about 7 a.m.
Because all occupants were safely outside and power lines were down at the site, the first-arriving crews used a defensive attack focused on protecting threatened adjacent structures, according to a Yakima County Fire District 5 news release.
The fire was controlled by 7:20 a.m.
Damage is estimated at $250,000, including the house, an adjacent pump house and four vehicles that were in a carport attached to the house.
The Yakima Sheriff’s Office, Yakama Nation Police Department and Washington State Patrol assisted, as did personnel from Pacific Power.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants of the home, owned by Maria Carmen Negrete.
The matter was turned over to the Yakima County Fire Marshal for investigation.
Wrong-way crash in Yakima sends man to hospital
YAKIMA — A 75-year-old Yakima man was in fair condition Sunday at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, after a Saturday evening crash at the Interstate 82 interchange with North First Street and U.S. Highway 12.
Steven S. Hill was injured when the 2006 Nissan Frontier he was driving collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Patrick Quillen, 58, of Port Orchard, about 6:20 p.m. Quillen was not injured. Both pickups were totalled.
According to a Washington State Patrol news release, Hill had been heading north on North First Street when he entered I-82 heading the wrong way.
Quillen had been headed east on I-82 and was exiting to westbound Highway 12.
The vehicles collided head-on.
The State Patrol is investigating.