NPC commits $1.75 million to airport’s Denver flights

Nonstop commercial passenger United Airlines flights between Lewiston and Denver got a $1.75 million boost Thursday from Nez Perce County.
In a unanimous vote, the Nez Perce County Commission approved a proclamation allocating $1.75 million to support the service for a year starting Oct. 5, using money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The decision came within about 30 minutes of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority Board approving an air service agreement for the United service, also in a unanimous vote.
Board members didn’t discuss the terms before voting. Airport officials have declined to fill a Tribune records request for the agreement or disclose its details.
Nez Perce County owns the airport with the city of Lewiston, which Lewiston Mayor Michael Collins said Thursday is not making a financial contribution for the Denver flights.
The money Nez Perce County is providing isn’t connected to how many plane seats are filled, said Nez Perce County Commission Chairman Douglas Havens.
Havens declined to comment about the length of the airport’s agreement, which he said hasn’t yet been signed by United.
He hasn’t seen the document and wasn’t involved in the negotiations, Havens said.
Airport backers praised the agreement for the economic development it will create at the back-to-back meetings Thursday afternoon of the airport authority board and the commission in the administration building at the airport.
The daily Denver flights are scheduled to begin Oct. 5 and be in addition to daily nonstop Salt Lake City flights already at the Lewiston airport.
Authority board Chairman Gary Peters said he is looking forward to helping make the Denver route successful in conjunction with the already successful Salt Lake City flights.
“The feedback and the response we’re getting to the launch of the (Denver) service has just been phenomenal and it just proves the data that we had that there is a definite need to go east out of Lewiston and Lewiston is a wonderful place to start that service,” he said.
Collins thanked the commission and airport board for their efforts.
“(Nez Perce County is) shouldering a huge part of the load and, as co-owners, we greatly appreciate what you’re doing,” he said. “We’re going to be as supportive as we possibly can, and then, hopefully down the road, we’ll be able to carry our load as well.”
Behind the scenes, lots of work is underway, said Airport Director Michael Isaacs.
Stairs were completed last week so an area on the second level can be added to the ground floor waiting room behind the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.
Four officials from United visited the airport this week, inspecting the facility and preparing to start training.
“It’s already in motion,” Isaacs said.
