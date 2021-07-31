The Dixie-Jumbo complex 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City continues to pose a threat to the communities of Comstock and Dixie.
Crews in the area will transition over the next few days after a request for a Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Type 2 Incident Management Team was filled. The new team will take over for the Type 3 Incident Management Team currently assigned to the fires.
The Dixie Fire recently increased by 500 acres for a total of 41,019 acres. While the fire is running west along the Salmon River and is in the Tepee Creek area, it has not crossed it.
Crews are continuing to ramp up efforts in anticipation of the winds shifting to the east, moving the fire northwest toward the communities. A significant shift in weather is anticipated before potential precipitation on Sunday and Monday, prompting concerns for increased fire movement toward the west.
Excessive heat and thunderstorms are also in the forecast for the lower valleys, according to Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert.
“Dry conditions, extremely hot temperatures and wind will definitely challenge firefighters working on existing blazes,” Probert said. “Lightning and potential new starts will challenge our initial attack capabilities. Any widespread wetting rain will be most welcome, but likely won’t end our fire season.”
The Jumbo Fire saw an increase of 351 acres, for a total of 2,750 acres, and was last measured at zero percent containment. The blaze is burning well within the wilderness and is moving south toward the Salmon River. Crews are continuing to evaluate the fire from the air and on the ground.
Boaters on the Salmon River are directed to stop at Whitewater Ranch for updated fire information before continuing downriver. The fire is active on the north side of the river from Allison Ranch south to Mackay Bar.
Camping is still open on both sides of the river below the highwater mark, but individuals are advised to watch for rolling, flaming debris on river canyon slopes. With the forecasted precipitation on Sunday, there’s potential for flash flooding.
Forest Safety Manager Brett Rogers is encouraging all forest users to be on high alert.
“Individuals recreating or working in the forest must be very aware of forest conditions, weather and the environment around them at all times,” Rogers said. “Have a game plan for responding to any fire or weather-related threats.”
The forecast anticipates some rainfall may be heavy enough to cause flash flooding, slides and other hazards in the area.
The Cougar Rock Complex in Clearwater County is burning 7,427 acres and is 63 percent contained, with 458 personnel assigned to the fires. A Great Basin Type 2 team assumed command of the complex Friday. Within the complex are the Butte Creek and Benton Ridge Fires, located on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests lands.
The smoke cleared enough Thursday afternoon to allow firefighting aircrafts to drop water on the Scott and Goat Creek fires, supporting crews’ efforts on the ground. Firefighters gained more containment on the Scott Fire on Friday after mopping up hot spots.
Crews on the Benton Ridge Fire will improve containment lines on the west by doing what’s called “gridding the green,” where firefighters walk through vegetation on the unburned side to ensure there are no embers.
On the Butte Creek Fire, crews are continuing to bulldoze a fire line on the east side of Thompson Creek drainage and will patrol the southern end of the fire for hot spots.
The Snake River Complex, located 20 miles south of Lewiston, grew to 109,262 acres and remains at 87 percent containment. There are now 87 personnel continuing to grid the active fire areas and mop up hot spots along the perimeter.
Located 23 miles east of Elk City, the Lynx Fire grew to an estimated 900 acres, and firefighters are working to ensure structure protection equipment is operational should they need it.
The Storm Creek Fire, located 9 miles southeast of Powell, was last measured at 10,529 acres. It continues to move north into the Storm Creek drainage with 50 percent of the blazes currently moving through old burn scars, slowing the fire’s spread. The fire is being managed by the National Incident Management Organization Team 1.
The Snow Creek Fire, located 15 miles east and northeast of Kamiah, continues to be estimated at 900 acres. A local Type 4 organization took over management on Friday, and firefighters continue to hold and improve all containment lines on the fire.
Approximately 20 miles southwest of Asotin, the Lick Creek Fire is estimated at burning 80,392 acres at 90 percent containment. A Burn Area Emergency Response Team comprised of 70 personnel is continuing to mop up pockets of heat and patrol the perimeter until full containment is achieved.
The Leland Complex, which includes the Sand Mountain, Johnson Creek, Pine Creek and Bonami fires, is back under the command of a North Idaho Type 3 team.
