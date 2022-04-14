Murder warrant issued for father of boy found dead
RICHLAND — A nationwide murder warrant has been issued for the father of a child whose body was found in eastern Washington in February.
Pasco Police initiated a missing child report for 8-year-old Edgar Casian in May 2021, but they were unable to find him, The Tri-City Herald reported .
On Feb. 5, hikers in rural Benton County found what they believed were human remains, and notified police.
Authorities recovered the remains of a child, and on Wednesday Pasco Police said dental records had identified the remains as those of Edgar Casian.
Police also said a nationwide arrest warrant had been issued for his dad Edgar Casian-Garcia and girlfriend Araceli Medina on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Their whereabouts are currently unknown, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities and Pasco Police.
The boy’s mother, Maria Quintero, told the Herald last June that she called police and Washington state Child Protective Services after her ex-boyfriend took custody of their son and two young daughters.
The two girls fled from a Mexico hotel room in May 2021 and told officials they had been abused. The missing child report for the boy was issued at that time.
Warrants for first-degree assault of a child were also issued in May 2021.
Last week, deputy prosecuting attorney Maureen Astley requested the new warrants.
April storm improves 2022 PNW water outlook; drought remains
SALEM, Ore. — Climatologists say rare April snow along with rain sweeping across the Pacific Northwest this week could increase water supplies, slow snow melt and lengthen the irrigation season.
Impacts, however, will vary by region, and experts predict drought will persist, the Capital Press reported .
Washington state climatologist Nick Bond said irrigators will benefit from April storms, but it won’t be enough to end the eastern Washington drought.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in eastern Washington it would take 159% to 368% of normal precipitation levels over the next two months to end the drought.
In Oregon, Larry O’Neill, state climatologist and professor at Oregon State University, said the statewide average snow-water equivalent April 11 was at 69% of normal compared to 57% of normal last week.
But farmers around Oregon face strikingly different outlooks.
“If you’re reliant on irrigation or surface water in the southeastern two-thirds of Oregon, you should have a contingency plan in place and be prepared for water shortages,” said Scott Oviatt, snow survey supervisor for Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Idaho has snowpack levels at two-thirds or three-quarters of normal across southern Idaho.
Idaho is expected to have significantly reduced water supplies and low reservoir carryovers from last year, for which farmers should be prepared, according to Erin Whorton, water supply specialist at NRCS’s Idaho Snow Survey. But this storm, she said, could “help alleviate that.”
Health officials alarmed by increase in overdose deaths
SEATTLE — Washington health officials are urging the public to carry naloxone as drug-related overdose deaths climb statewide at an “alarming” rate.
Overdose deaths in Washington surpassed 2,000 last year — a more than 66% increase since 2019, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health. More than half of all overdose deaths involve fentanyl, the Seattle Times reported .
Deaths are growing fastest among Black, Hispanic and Native American/Alaska Native people, with the majority being men 45 or younger.
“Overdose deaths are a public health emergency, and fentanyl is a major driver,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the state’s chief science officer. “What looks like a prescription oxycodone pill could be a counterfeit with more than enough fentanyl to kill.”
The number of overdose deaths are likely to grow as state health officials analyze the data. But with trends continuing at an alarming rate, they’re urging people to carry at least two doses of naloxone, an antidote for opioid overdoses, and to know the signs of overdose.
Naloxone can come as a nasal spray or an injectable, and can be found at pharmacies and many community centers. It is covered by most health-insurance plans and can be purchased by those without insurance.