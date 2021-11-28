Missing Montana man was the person killed in crash in Boise County, police say
BOISE — Idaho State Police say that a driver killed in car crash, on Friday night in Boise County, has been identified as a missing Montana man.
The driver of the single-car rollover crash on State Highway 21 has been identified as Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Mont., KBOI-TV reported.
Police say Lopez, 71, was traveling south when his pickup left the edge of the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. He died at the scene.
The Boise County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a private helicopter crew to search the area after Lopez’s cell phone had pinged a nearby cell tower.
Lopez had been reported missing on Nov. 10 after he left Missoula to head to Caldwell, Idaho.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Three-truck crash Friday night near Caldwell forced eastbound I-84 closure, police say
CALDWELL — A late-night crash Friday closed all eastbound traffic on Interstate 84 for about an hour and a half, according to Idaho State Police.
A pickup truck was stopped for traffic behind a semi truck pulling a cattle trailer, which was also halted, when another semi pulling a trailer did not stop, striking the pickup and pushing it into the cattle trailer, according to a news release.
The crash occurred about 11:24 p.m. at milepost 31, east of Caldwell, over a mile south of the Franklin Road exit.
The driver of the pickup, from Nampa, was not wearing a seat belt, police said, while both semi truck drivers were wearing seat belts.
The driver of the semi pulling a cattle trailer was from Weiser, and the driver of the semi that failed to stop was from Hayward, Calif.
None of the drivers were taken to a hospital.
State police: Teen hospitalized near Caldwell on Saturday morning after leaving highway
CALDWELL — A teenager here was hospitalized Friday after a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.
The 19-year-old was driving a pickup truck westbound on Interstate 84 near Caldwell shortly before 3:30 a.m. when he “drove off the road into an active construction area,” according to a news release.
“The pickup struck a parked road grader and rolled into the median.”
The teenager was ejected from his vehicle and taken to a hospital. The crash occurred at 3:28 a.m. at milepost 30, near the Linden Street overpass, and is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two-car accident in Everett claims the lives of two people, sends another to the hospital
EVERETT — Two people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-car crash on West Mukilteo Boulevard in Everett.
A driver and passenger in a Honda Civic heading west were struck by another driver in a Chevrolet as they turned left, according to the Everett Police Department.
The two people in the Honda, both believed to be in their 80s, died at the scene. The Chevrolet driver was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to police.
Investigators don’t believe speed or impairment were factors, according to police. West Mukilteo Boulevard between Forest Park and Dogwood Drive was closed off as detectives investigated. The roadway was reopened to traffic around 9 p.m.