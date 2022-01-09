No one was injured at a Moscow house fire on Friday evening.
The fire was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive in Moscow. Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of a University of Idaho sorority in the attic and part of the bathroom, according to Fire Chief Brian Nickerson.
The fire caused structural damage in the beams and trusses as well as from smoke and water, so it is not habitable. Only one student was living in the house at the time of the fire and has been rehomed by the university along with other students returning from the winter break this week, according to Nickerson.
He said the cause of the fire was likely a heat lamp in the bathroom ceiling.
Nickerson said crews were on the scene for about three-and-a-half hours. Pullman Fire Department assisted Moscow at the fire, and Potlatch and Genesee fire departments covered the Moscow station and responded to two other calls.