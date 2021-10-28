There were smiles, handshakes and celebrations as nine personnel moved up in the ranks Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Four sergeants, four corporals and one detective were promoted into those roles during a ceremony at the Brammer Building in Lewiston
Chief Deputy Mike Rigney said there was a need for more supervisory roles at the Nez Perce County Jail. When the department and the Nez Perce County commissioners examined the budget and personnel, they realized the solution was to promote some of their current staff to those roles.
The move was needed to help reduce liability and serve the staff and inmates without adding new positions, Rigney said. That decision then created more corporal roles, and once testing was completed those spots were filled.
Those promoted to sergeant at the jail included Mark Fitzgerald, Danielle Shuffield, Patrick Adler and Daryle Glasson, and those promoted to corporal were Josh Smith, Danielle Huested and Brent Davis. Filling a corporal position on the patrol side was JR Gregory. Kris Schmidt went from deputy to a new detective role. At the ceremony, badges were pinned on by family members, co-workers at the department and longtime friends.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher said the restructuring allows the department to have two sergeants on each shift at the jail. It also allows for more personnel to help with inmate transfers from other jurisdictions such as Kootenai and Lewis counties, the Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Department of Correction.
Another change was the creation of the full-time detective position. Scrimsher said before he became sheriff, patrol deputies were required to conduct investigations, which took away from their time on patrol.
“A couple people put in for it and Kris was the one that came out on top,” Rigney said. Becoming detective required hundreds of hours of classes and training.
Rigney said it’s been 12 to 15 years since the department had a full-time detective. He doesn’t know why the position was removed.
“We didn’t have someone to work on major crimes,” he said. “(We) relied on outside resources.”
In its investigations, the sheriff’s office works with Idaho State Police, the FBI, Nez Perce Tribe, Lewiston Police Department and agencies in Washington, Scrimsher said.
“There was definitely a need for it,” Rigney said. “For the citizens and the victims of these crimes to have the best service possible.”
