NEZPERCE — As many rural school districts slash their music programs because of budget constraints, the beat of the drum continues to get stronger in a small town on the Camas Prairie.
The Nezperce School District’s music program “was on life support,” music teacher Joe Campbell said, until a conference he attended brought forth a new strategy.
Three years ago, Campbell piloted the “Little Kids Rock” music curriculum at the high school, and it was implemented districtwide two years ago.
“It’s been really powerful for us,” Campbell said.
Instead of focusing on the traditional band makeup in schools that include trombones and clarinets, the modern twist has students play the guitar, keyboard, drums and tambourines, while also testing out their vocals.
The program doesn’t focus on outdated music, but instead includes popular styles the kids know and love.
On Tuesday morning, the middle school students of Nezperce broke into four small bands, which were determined earlier in the year based on their taste in music.
The “Trailer Park Boyz” played heavy metal covers, at times focusing on classics by Metallica, while the “Route 66” group took on a more country-pop vibe.
For budding musician Mason Dove, the class has been a perfect outlet. The 13-year-old joined his bandmates as he strummed along on his guitar during a performance of “Space Cowboy” by Kacey Musgraves.
Dove said he became interested in music at a young age after watching his dad, Chet, play the guitar and piano. The seventh-grader would like to play professionally someday.
Dove has played several instruments, but the guitar is his favorite.
“It’s something about the way it sounds,” Dove said. “I’ve always liked it.”
Campbell introduces music to his students in kindergarten. They progress through various instruments like hand drums and xylophones. Then in third grade, the Little Kids Rock curriculum kicks in. The students learn to play the ukulele, and once they reach fifth grade, they pick up a guitar.
The district has taken the uncommon approach of requiring its middle school-aged students to take the “modern band” class through eighth grade. In high school, the course becomes an elective that students can filter in and out of — something the traditional band model doesn’t always allow.
In a small side room, Aubree Lux, 12, played the drums while her band “Generation Z” performed songs like “I’m a Believer” by the Monkees. Lux has played the piano from a young age, and would like to continue the program into high school to expand her skills by learning to play the bass guitar.
“It’s a cool class,” Lux said. “It’s good for the community, too, especially with the concerts.”
After 14-year-old Mia Horton sang “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran with her group dubbed “The Turtles,” she said this is likely her last year in the program. She only took the class because it was required, but Horton did say the course is valuable to the district’s students.
“I think (the class) is important because it gives people an opportunity to discover different interests that they haven’t had before,” Horton said.
Teachers and administrators realize many of the students won’t become professional musicians, but the basis behind the program is important, they said.
“We want people who are not just consuming (material), but creating it,” Campbell said.
Superintendent Shawn Tiegs has been supportive of the program. He said the music department’s offerings help increase the quality of education at the school, as do the plethora of other electives offered by the school, which serves about 160 students.
“We really believe this is a great model,” Tiegs said. “It required belief in music education and it has had a big impact on our kids.”
The program is funded through grants and a portion of the district’s levy.
Concert Thursday
The Nezperce School District will hold its band concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the gym, 615 Second Ave., Nezperce.