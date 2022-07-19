Nezperce shooting ruled self-defense

NEZPERCE — The shooting death in May of a 40-year-old Nezperce man has been determined to be a “tragic” case of self-defense, as described by Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis.

Damien S. Giles was killed May 13 after entering a neighboring residence on the 600 block of Second Street in Nezperce, according to police reports. Although Giles was known to the previous owners of the home, he had no connections to the current owner and no prior communications with him.

