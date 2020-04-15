Nez Perce County’s COVID-19 toll reaches nine

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Nez Perce County, bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to nine.
According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, five women and four men older than the age of 50 have now died from the novel virus. All of the patients resided in Nez Perce County, which leads the region in COVID-19 cases.
The county has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another six suspected cases, according to the latest data provided by public health.
A Lewiston-Clarkston Valley physician who has been on the front line during the pandemic expects the numbers to steadily climb now that more tests have been completed. Dr. Elizabeth Black said she knows of at least 11 deaths related to COVID-19 among elderly people who had known exposures, and another 40 to 50 patients with symptoms.
“Because of limited testing, a lot of people who actually had the virus didn’t show up on earlier public health data,” Black said. “Public health is reporting the numbers they are able to report. The medical community is trying to be as accurate as we possibly can on death certificates. This is evolving and more data will be coming out to the public.”
Black said medical experts and community leaders want the public to know this area has a “significant presence” of COVID-19, and the coronavirus that causes it is easily passed from person to person. For example, if six people are in a conference room and one person has it, everyone in the room has been exposed, she said.
“So, what we’re saying is stay away from other people,” Black said. “The doctors and community leaders are also struggling with these restrictions. We are well aware of the financial and emotional toll it is taking on everyone. Medical experts and community leaders are working hard to make plans to keep everyone safe, and try to relieve these restrictions as soon as is safely possible.”
Brady Woodbury, administrator of the Asotin County Public Health District, said the virus is prevalent in the community. Area hospitals are conducting more tests now that supplies are available, which should provide a better snapshot.
“I don’t think we’ve overestimated COVID-19,” Woodbury said. “I think the precautionary measures that are in place are necessary. We are dealing with something we’ve never seen before. However, we’re also seeing a lot of negative test results, so we know cold-and-flu season is still occurring right now.”
COVID-19 has been especially deadly among elderly patients. Health officials said it’s important to stay away from grandparents and nursing homes right now, even though it is a hardship for many families.
On Tuesday, Whitman County reported one new positive COVID-19 test result, bringing the total to 13 within the county. The positive case is a female over the age of 80, and Whitman County Public Health is investigating the case.
Asotin County Public Health has confirmed a total of seven COVID-19 cases, and two have required hospitalization.
Several counties in the region remain at zero confirmed cases, including Garfield, Lewis and Clearwater counties. Latah and Idaho counties each have three, according to public health data.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing homemade masks in public where social distancing is impractical. Area grocery store clerks said they are seeing more people wearing masks and gloves while shopping.
The cross on the Lewiston Hill, which usually goes dark shortly after Easter, will remain lit until May 13 to “provide comfort to folks during the pandemic,” said Barry Pemberton of the Clarkston Lions Club. The longtime civic organization is seeking help to offset the additional costs. Donations can be sent to the clubhouse at 615 1/2 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
