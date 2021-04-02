The Nez Perce County Commission will consider a Second Amendment sanctuary proclamation Monday similar to those passed or being considered by local governments around Idaho.
Commission Chairman Douglas Havens said the idea was first raised a few weeks ago by fellow Commissioner Douglas Zenner, who could not immediately be reached for comment. County Prosecutor Justin Coleman has been working with the commissioners on a draft of the proclamation, which basically reasserts the right to bear arms included in the Bill of Rights and pledges that no county resources will be used to enforce any new federal restrictions on gun ownership, Havens said.
The Idaho County Commission has resisted a push by residents there for the adoption of a similar proclamation, with Commissioner Skip Brandt maintaining it would duplicate a 2014 law declaring Idaho a Second Amendment sanctuary state.
But while Havens said he hasn’t yet made up his mind on how he will vote on Nez Perce County’s proclamation, he didn’t agree with Brandt’s reasoning.
“I thought that was an odd statement,” Havens said. “Sometimes, redundancy enforces whatever the issue is. People like to be assured that their elected officials are taking a position on it. So I don’t see it that way.”
Lewiston city councilors said during recent meetings that some individuals involved in the Second Amendment sanctuary movement have approached them about adopting a similar proclamation. But City Manager Alan Nygaard said the prospect hasn’t gained much traction with the council because of the existing state sanctuary law.
A growing number of states and local governments, including those in Kamiah, Orofino, Kuna, Eagle, Star and Gooding, have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, stating they would refuse to enforce gun-control laws that infringe on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. A total of 15 Idaho cities and counties have made such declarations.
The Nez Perce County commissioners will consider their proclamation at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the main conference room at the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., in Lewiston. Members of the public will have an opportunity to comment on the measure before the commissioners vote on adoption.
The meeting will also be viewable online at www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/179230517 or by phone at (646) 749-3112, with access code 179-230-517.
