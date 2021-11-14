New veterans center coming to Clarkston

A new Veterans Outreach Center is under development in Clarkston with plans to open next year.
Chuck Whitman, an Asotin County commissioner and commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443, said the center is designed to fill a void and provide much-needed services to area veterans. It will be located at the post home, 829 15th St.
“We are bringing the 1970s into the 21st century,” Whitman said. “It’s a big change, and it’s needed. There is an overall lack of services for veterans in Asotin County, so we are going to take care of ourselves.”
With VFW membership support, the post is creating a “relaxing and comfortable” place where veterans can find resources and make friends, he said. Computer access, a big-screen television, gaming system, daily lunches and special events are part of the plan.
“Above all, this center will provide a safe and warm atmosphere for veterans to come and associate with other veterans, sharing common experiences and friendship,” Whitman said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became obvious that rural veterans have extremely limited access to various programs. This site will provide a central location to find help and access to the latest technology.”
The center will operate five days a week, and staffing will be handled by volunteers. Several non-profit organizations have expressed interest and support of the project, he said.
Whitman, who was grand marshal of the Veterans Parade on Saturday, served 23 years in the Navy. He has been active in veterans affairs since he retired from the military. Prior to becoming an elected official, he managed the Idaho Food Bank and worked as a project manager in commercial construction.
“I’m excited about this project,” Whitman said of the outreach center. “I think it’s going to really make a difference in a lot of veterans’ lives and be an incredible resource.”
The outreach center will be the only place of its kind in southeastern Washington and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Whitman said. According to his estimates, about 30 percent of Asotin County’s population is made up of veterans and their families, and the percentage is similar across the Snake River in Nez Perce County.
Several fundraising events for the outreach center are in the works. So far, the response from the public has been favorable, Whitman said, and organizers are hoping to garner more donations and volunteers in the coming months.
In addition, letters of support have been written by U.S. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Quality Behavioral Health, Washington state VFW and the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs.
A grand opening is planned for March, Whitman said, but a “soft opening” could occur early next year. Anyone who is interested in donating to the project or volunteering can contact Whitman via email at cewhitmanz@aol.com.
