Cindy Carlson

Office sought: Idaho’s 7th Legislative District Senate seat

Political party affiliation: Republican

Age: 57

Occupation: Owns/manages several businesses with her husband, including Salmon River Helicopters, GMC Logging and The RV Landing at Carlson Ranch

Education: Graduated from Salmon River High School in Riggins, took classes for part of a year at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore.

Family status: Married, four children

Previous or current elected positions: Previously served for about three years on the Grangeville Joint District 241 school board and another three years on the Salmon River School Board

Web or social media site: carlson4idaho.com