‘Our elections are working properly’

FILE - Idaho Secretary of State candidate Phil McGrane laughs as he talks with an attendee during the Republican Party primary celebration in Boise, Idaho, on May 17, 2022. McGrane, who is the Ada County clerk and the likely next secretary of state, says investigating complaints related to elections is important to maintain voter confidence that America's system for choosing its leaders works. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

 AP Kyle Green

BOISE — Idaho’s recently elected secretary of state, Phil McGrane, is asking the state’s budget writers to expand the office’s budget for new hires, an election system upgrade and a more detailed voter guide.

The office’s total general fund request for fiscal year 2024 is around $7.9 million, significantly up from the previous fiscal year’s appropriation of about $4.5 million. The state’s top election officer is also asking for a $10 million supplemental appropriation for the current fiscal year to upgrade the state’s election system and for three new staff positions.