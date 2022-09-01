Jason Kuzik accepted and signed a final offer to become Lewiston’s next chief of police.
According to Carol Maurer, public information officer for the city of Lewiston, Kuzik signed with the city Monday after a background check and site visit were completed. He is scheduled to begin Oct. 3 and his starting pay will be $122,800.26 annually.
Kuzik will take on the role left by Chief Budd Hurd, who retired in July. Hurd was paid $130,204.98 annually at the time of his retirement. Capt. Jeff Klone is the interim police chief and was given a temporary pay scale of $114,921 annually. Maurer said in an email that pay is determined by a variety of factors, including level of education and experience.
Kuzik was given a conditional offer July 27 and was one of two candidates who interviewed for the position July 18. He has worked in the Henderson Police Department in southern Nevada for 25 years. He has experience in patrol, field training, criminal investigations and crisis negotiations, and has worked as a federal task force detective and as a SWAT member. He currently serves as a patrol captain and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from the University of Nevada–Las Vegas.
Mayor Dan Johnson made the decision to hire Kuzik after receiving feedback from community members, city council and staff members.
The Lewis-Clark Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Kuzik for the position with unanimous support. “Officers are excited to work hard and continue the great level of pride and commitment to the city of Lewiston and its amazing citizens,” according to a news release from FOP President Andrew Fox. The Lewis-Clark Lodge is made up of 52 employees at the Lewiston Police Department, including officers, dispatch, code enforcement and records.
At a meet-and-greet event with the community in July, Kuzik said he and his wife visited the area before he applied for the job, and they enjoyed the recreational opportunities Lewiston has to offer. They also have a son who attends Boise State University.
Kuzik told the crowd at the event that he doesn’t see a need for any major changes to the police department but wants to keep crime rates low and address any existing issues.
Kuzik said he was impressed with the relationship the police department has with the community. He also noted that many people were born in the area or had lived in Lewiston for a long time.
“Who wouldn’t want to be a member of this community?” he said.