The new Big Canyon Fire District building at Peck has the potential of becoming a hub for firefighting agencies throughout the Clearwater River area.

The 9,600-square-foot building will be on display Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 20688 Big Canyon Road as the fire station hosts an open house. Various demonstrations will be held, including fly-ins from local helicopter companies, and a hamburger-hot dog lunch will be served.

Tags

Recommended for you