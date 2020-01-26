PULLMAN — Dori Borjesson has been selected as the new dean of Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
Borjesson’s first day at WSU will be July 20. She will replace interim provost Bryan Slinker, who plans to retire.
“The strength of Washington State University’s research and its potential to impact communities locally and across the globe impressed me during the interview process, as did its dynamic clinical programs and the Washington-Idaho-Montana-Utah Regional Program in Veterinary Medicine,” Borjesson said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to building on Dr. Slinker’s tremendous tenure of leadership.”
Borjesson currently works at the University of California, Davis, as the chairwoman of the department of pathology, microbiology and immunology in the School of Veterinary Medicine. She’s a professor and clinical pathologist who served as the inaugural director of the Veterinary Institute for Regenerative Cures from 2015-19. Borjesson continues to direct the Clinical Regenerative Medicine Laboratory.
Borjesson has used large animal models of diseases to study cell therapy for inflammatory diseases. She holds two patents in the area of mesenchymal stem cells and immunomodulation. Borjesson has also contributed to more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and received the Zoetis Research Excellence Award in 2014.
She completed her undergraduate education at Colorado College in 1988. She received her master’s and doctoral degrees from UC Davis in veterinary medicine and later completed her Ph.D. in comparative pathology.
She previously worked as an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota.