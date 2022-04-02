A new Recovery Navigator Program is under development in Asotin County to help folks with substance use disorders and unmet behavioral health needs.
Lindsey Cannard, program manager at Quality Behavioral Health, said the emphasis will be on building relationships with people who need compassionate support, ranging from a hot meal or shower to connections with available community resources.
“There’s definitely a need for this, and eventually I think it will be very fruitful,” Cannard said. “We will be there for people struggling to find help and letting them know we care about who they are and what they need right now. There is an underserved population we’re missing, and this is designed to help fill that gap.”
The pilot program, which is funded for at least two years, stems from a Washington State Supreme Court ruling known as the Blake decision. In 2021, the court determined it was unconstitutional to criminalize people for unintentional, unknowing possession of a controlled substance.
In response, a Senate bill was drafted to develop a recovery navigator program to provide community-based outreach to people with substance use disorders or mental health conditions who might interact with law enforcement.
The approach is modeled after components of law enforcement assisted diversion programs, where police direct individuals toward harm-reduction intervention for law violations that are driven by unmet behavioral health needs.
“During the first year, we’ll primarily be working with law enforcement to identify individuals who need our help, and hope to add community referrals down the road,” Cannard said. “Our community partners are an essential part of making this work.”
A policy board made up of leaders such as Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings and Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman will help guide the navigator program. Both officials recently said it will be a welcome tool in the box.
The Recovery Navigator Program is a “harm-reduction, low-barrier” method of assisting people without a lot of excess paperwork, intake assessments or strings. Cannard is hiring four people to respond in the field and build trust and relationships with folks who may not know how or where to seek help.
“We’ll be engaging with people with compassion and understanding,” she said. “Ideally, we’ll have outreach and case managers who have lived experience. They will be able to tell people they’ve walked a similar path and share their stories.”
The positions will require training, credentials through the Washington State Department of Health and certification as a peer counselor. Navigators will be available seven days a week during the day to respond to needs.
Danika Gwinn, clinical director at QBH, said she’s excited about the program and looking forward to seeing positive results. “This is a way for us to help meet basic needs in our community.”
Cannard will begin meetings with the policy board this month. “I am excited about this program,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great.”
