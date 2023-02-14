The Clarkston School Board approved a resolution to ask voters for a $79.4 million bond to complete the plans for a new Clarkston High School.
The resolution was unanimously passed Monday with a crowd of about 50 people applauding the decision.
The election will be held April 25 and will be a 25-year bond with a rate of $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value. According to the Clarkston School District website, the vote is for the total bond amount, not the rate — the $2.84 rate can increase or decrease based on property values to generate the $79.4 million.
In addition to approving the bond, the board voted to continue a consulting contract with BLRB Architects and appointed people to write in support or against the bond for a voter pamphlet that will be sent Feb. 24. Dan Hally and Courtney Kramer, who are co-chairpersons of the Yes CHS campaign, along with Scott Shelden, were appointed to write in support. The board approved Rick Hanks to write the opposing side, who was the only applicant to write against the measure in time for the deadline.
Board members also voted on a resolution that showed board members support passing the bond.
The Clarkston School Board weren’t the only people to express support for the bond. The public comment period lasted about 30 minutes and all who spoke during that time shared their support to build a new facility. Some were already wearing red Yes CHS T-shirts.
Workforce training was a common theme that some people shared for their support of the bond. Kym Clift, of Tri-State Hospital, said the new high school will provide workforce training to meet the needs of the aging population in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She estimated the hospital will need 150 certified nursing assistants in the next decade. A new high school would also help the hospital recruit employees and keep working residents in the valley.
Erin Cassetto, of Inland Northwest Workforce Council and Southeast Washington Economic Development Association, and Christy Armstrong, of the Lewis Clark Chamber of Commerce, both shared the value that a new high school gives students the training and skills to be job-ready employees for both Clarkston and Lewiston.
Cody Stauff, pastor at Clarkston United Methodist Church, said that he and his congregation support the bond because of its value as a community space. However, he also spoke as a father, saying his daughter who attends the high school can’t sit and eat lunch with her friends because there’s not enough room in the cafeteria.
David Carringer gave a passionate plea to build the new high school to improve security. He said the 53 entrances at the high school is a safety risk and said he has family members who work at the high school.
“They need to be safe,” he said. “They deserve to be safe.”
Hally also spoke about the security risks because of the many entrances. Hally has 30 years of law enforcement experience and used to plan active shooter drills at the high school.
“It was a nightmare,” he said. “There is no way to engage and contain an active shooter.”
Not only would the new facility increase safety from outside threats, but Hally said it would also prevent bullying and harassment because teachers and staff will have a “line of sight” in the hallways and community areas.
Kramer also shared the two years of work that went into deciding on this bond that helped refine the design and sought to minimize the educational impact while building, which was also highlighted by others.
“It allows our kids to dream and figure out what they’re passionate about,” Shelden, a 2002 CHS graduate, said about the facility. He said students will be able to leave “with a goal in mind” of what they want to do after high school.
“It would be really great if my grandkids didn’t have the same locker I did,” said Jill Charpentier, a 1992 CHS graduate. She then added that supporting the bond shows that the community loves its children.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.
On the web
More information about the Yes CHS campaign can be found at yeschs.com.
More information about the bond can be found at csdk12.org/o/csdwa/page/2023-clarkston-bond.
If you go
The Clarkston School District will hold three informational meetings about the bond for the new high school:
5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7, Asotin County Fire Department, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston.
5:30-7:30 p.m. March 14, Holiday Inn, Sternwheel Ballroom, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
6:30-8 p.m. March 21, Valley Boys and Girls Club, 1414 Highland Ave., Clarkston.