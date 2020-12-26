Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
KAMIAH — Kamiah’s first responders are getting a major boost in their wireless communication with the addition of a new, purpose-built FirstNet cell site. The site — located north of Kamiah — is part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place in Idaho, which is bringing increased coverage, capacity and capability to first responders across the state. Plus, the new FirstNet site will give Kamiah’s first responders access to the fastest overall network experience.
FirstNet is the nationwide, wireless communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and public safety community. Its primary objective is to connect first responders to critical information quickly, helping them keep their communities safe. FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) — an independent agency within the federal government.
To ensure AT&T and the FirstNet Authority are putting coverage and capacity where first responders need it most, the FirstNet build is being done with direct feedback from state and public safety officials. The Kamiah area was selected as the location for the new cell site due to its proximity to U.S. Highway 12.
— The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
The battle back begins
Health-care workers at St. Luke’s McCall and Cascade Medical Center this week received vaccines to guard against catching COVID-19.
Workers at St. Luke’s McCall received the vaccine on Wednesday, St. Luke’s McCall Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Amber Green said. The number of employees receiving the vaccine was not available. “For the first time since COVID-19 hit Idaho in March, we are all excited that there is now a light at the end of the tunnel,” Green said.
About 100 of the more than 300 total employees at St. Luke’s McCall are eligible for the first rounds of the vaccine under the state’s priority plan, Green said.
They include providers, nurses, respiratory therapists, emergency transport, medical assistants, environmental linen services, home care and hospice employees, all of who have exposure to patients with COVID-19, she said.
“We are already receiving more than initially planned and are scheduling more appointments as McCall’s allocation increases,” Green said.
All St. Luke’s McCall employees who have the greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 and choose to receive the vaccine will likely get their first shots in the next few weeks, she said.
About a dozen staffers at Cascade Medical Center were vaccinated on Monday with a total of 30 employees due to be vaccinated by the end of the week, CEO Tom Reinhardt said. The hospital has about 60 total employees.
“Getting this vaccine to our front line health care team is the first step in our journey out of COVID-19,” Reinhardt said.
“It will be many months before there is enough vaccine available to achieve herd immunity,” he said. “Until then, we ask everyone to mask-up when in public, especially at the store or other indoor public places.”
The vaccines must be taken in two stages, with the second shot taken three or four weeks later depending on which of the two available vaccines are used.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Food bank helps distribute USDA boxes to those in need
GRANGEVILLE — Camas Prairie Food Bank volunteers recently helped with U.S. Department of Agriculture food distribution for the last time in 2020.
“We distributed to 110-120 families during this program, once a month,” explained food bank director Ken Lefsaker.
Lefsaker said the COVID-19 relief program, through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, ran from May through December. It not only helped those in need of food, but also provided funds for growers and truckers, he added.
Once a month, volunteers distributed boxes at Lions Park/skate park in a drive-through fashion.
The boxes had mostly dairy and veggies and fruit.
“There were some very nice items,” Lefsaker said. “Sometimes the food bank in Lewiston, who hauled the load to us, would add pallets of items they had a lot of — such as pears, potatoes, yogurt, milk and eggs.”
Aside from the food bank crew, helpers included friends, employees of the USDA office in town, United Country employees and Santa himself — Earl Musick.
It is unknown if the program will continue in 2021.
Right now, the CPFB, which is open for distribution to those in need each Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., can use a variety of items, Lefsaker said, including the following: cream soups (used for cooking), cereal, eggs, milk, fruit, cake mixes, potatoes, side dishes (such as Rice-A-Roni), Hamburger Helper and bread.
For questions, stop by 411 E. North Street (behind Les Schwab Tire Center and in front of Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation), call (208) 507-2365, or log onto www.camasprairiefoodbank.org.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday