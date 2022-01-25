ASOTIN — Design work for the new Asotin County Jail has been completed, and the project is ready to go out to bid, Commissioner Chuck Whitman said Monday.
At this week’s commission meeting, Whitman said the bids will be opened in early March, and construction can begin this spring. Next year, the new jail along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights should be up and running.
“The design was slower than anticipated, because we had to resolve some utility issues at the Sixth Avenue site,” Whitman said. “We’re looking at late spring of 2023 to open, and we’re very happy with the design. As of right now, we anticipate meeting the goal of 120 beds.”
The architect handling the $13.7 million project visited with Asotin County officials last week during a stop in Washington state. Will Rutherford — of Florida-based Clemons, Rutherford & Associates — also went to Grant County to discuss building a new jail there. The Tallahassee firm oversees construction of new corrections facilities across the country, Whitman said.
In the next few weeks, advertisements seeking bid proposals will be placed in the Lewiston Tribune and throughout the region, Whitman said. The winning contractor will be named once the bids are reviewed and all requirements are met.
Funding will be provided by bonds purchased through a 0.3% sales tax increase, which was approved by Asotin County voters in 2019. More than $2 million in revenue has been collected to date, said Chris Kemp, chief operations officer. After bond payments, about $1.4 million is currently in the account, but revenue will continue to be collected for bond payments and operations for a minimum of 30 years.
In other county business:
A variance for Robin and Kia Cook was approved so the couple can begin building a residence and detached garage at 3355 Snake River Road near Asotin. The beachfront property required a variance so the structures could be closer to the property line near the road and adhere to shoreline regulations, said Karst Riggers, building official.
Whitman thanked the couple for cleaning up the property, commonly known as Mulberry Beach, and investing in the county.
Lamar Companies was given the green light to put a billboard at 1311 15th St. in Clarkston on property owned by Ron Flerchinger. The sign was previously approved, but had to go through the conditional-use process again because of height issues and an adjustment to its location, officials said. The property is zoned for light neighborhood/commercial uses.
Don Hagan, who lives near the proposed sign, voiced his objections Monday, saying the bright light at the bottom of the billboard will shine into his house. The wording on the application, impact to his home and general “lack of respect” for nearby residents topped his list of concerns.
A Lamar spokesman said the light will be pointed toward the sign and should not affect surrounding properties. The company has a long history of working with neighbors to address any concerns, he said.
The commissioners signed a letter in support of the Port of Clarkston’s proposal to build a dock near Red Wolf Crossing Bridge and the former Rooster’s restaurant to serve cruise boats. The proposed area has less silt and dredging problems, and will help accomplish long-term economic goals, officials said.
“I sincerely hope they get it,” Commissioner Brian Shinn said.
According to the letter, the port’s application for west Clarkston waterfront dock design, engineering and permitting is being submitted under the Economic Development Administration’s rescue plan to help communities recover from tourism deceleration related to the pandemic.
Commissioner Chris Seubert, who represents the commissioners on the fair board, said a Hells Canyon Rodeo is planned for Friday night of fair weekend, and local competitors will be featured Sunday. A barbecue lunch has been eliminated this year because of lack of people to handle the workload.
Lodging tax revenue grants were awarded to Visit LC Valley, and the Asotin County Fair. The visitor bureau will receive $95,000 for advertising, and the fair will get $11,200 to upgrade its public address system. Lodging tax revenue is earmarked for tourism, officials said, and the fund got a boost this year from a new hotel built in Clarkston.
The Asotin County regional stormwater office fielded about 2,000 calls after a software glitch from an outside billing service indicated residents were delinquent in their payments, said Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator. The problem has been fixed and was related to a recent rate increase of 50 cents per month.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.