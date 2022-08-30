NASA’s return to the moon will have to wait a little longer after the first uncrewed launch of its Space Launch System rocket was scrubbed Monday morning due to an engine-related issue.

The system that thermally conditions the engines did not chill one of the engines in the rocket’s core stage down to the proper temperature, which is necessary to start the engines and run them successfully, said Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. There also was an issue with a valve.

