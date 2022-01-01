Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244’s Monday, Dec. 20, board meeting brought in at least 25 audience members, many of whom signed up to speak during the open public section.
Nearly all who spoke asked the district for a forensic audit, more clarity in the budgeting and expenditure processes, and an overwhelming consensus not to have a levy. Many comments by patrons were received by the audience with claps, cheers and whistles.
“We’ve been here since 1985 and homeschooled all our kids, and they are all renown in their fields. Even so, I am very pro public schools,” said patron Ken Lefsaker, of Grangeville. “I think our schools have some of the best teachers ever. I do find it interesting that some (agenda items) were pushed up for this meeting for a lame duck school board to vote on, but I will let someone else figure that out.”
“About the levy” Lefsaker continued. “My taxes went up this year, and if there’s a levy for $4.1 million, they would double. I’m on a fixed income. I don’t see a need to tax people further. I believe a forensic audit is needed for clarity.”
“I live down on the river, and I would like to see the revenue structures explored so we can see where money is spent, as well as what is coming in,” Bill Lane said. “With me, when I run out of money, I have to quit spending ... you need to be cautious about spending. I do appreciate the efforts of the board who put so much time in for our kids.”
Katrina Foe, of Clearwater, said she has lived in the area eight years and has been homeschooling her seven children.
“Before moving here, I had never heard of a levy. I’m tired of being manipulated and trying to have levies pushed through in Idaho. Where is the accountability?” she asked. “Education does not need to cost millions of dollars.” She said what children need is to have a mother, or person who cares, at home to spend the time and energy on kids.
Homeschool parent Jenny Keyser, of Kooskia, questioned the board on its timing to appoint new member Laci Myers at the Dec. 16 special meeting, “despite more than 25 e-mails from the public asking you to wait.”
“Why rush into this?” she questioned, wondering why the appointment was not put on hold until the new board was in place in January. “This board has a complete disregard for the public.”
She added, at this time, it would be “irresponsible” to support a levy of any amount, and added, “perhaps (Superintendent Todd) Fiske could go without a raise this year.”
“I’m not in favor of a levy in any amount,” said Mike Kerley, of Grangeville. “And I feel it is an underhanded, leftist move not to hold a levy vote during the primary or general election.”
Patron Fred Stevens, of Grangeville, thanked the board for their commitment, but said “we are coming out of a very tumultuous time.”
“I don’t feel you will see another levy pass until there is a forensic audit,” he said, adding the district is setting itself up for disaster by having finances “go through one person. I’m not making any accusations, I just don’t think it’s safe.”
Vince Rundhaug, of Grangeville, said there is little confidence in the school budget. He said he had checked, and the SRS funding would be reinstated for the coming school year.
“I do not know why a levy proposal would be ramrodded into a December meeting,” he added, speaking to the agenda action item regarding setting a levy.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
Recreation, infrastructure projects a focus for 2022
KAMIAH — As Kamiah Mayor Betty Heater’s first term winds down, she is excited to begin her second four-year term in January. “We had an amazing year in Kamiah. I’m ecstatic, I can’t wait to start working on things in the new year,” said Heater. Last summer included the Kamiah cleanup day, the return of Barbecue Days, and a ceremony that drew hundreds of people honoring first responders and marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
As she reflects on the past year, Heater is thrilled that work on the pool is moving forward. She is thankful all the partners — Save the Pool Committee, Upper Clearwater Community Foundation, Clearwater Economic Development Association and others — are working together, along with Idaho Stage Construction. Before the project shut down for winter, the first half of a new pool liner was installed after preparatory work. Heater is optimistic the pool will open in the summer of 2022.
She is happy to support the kids of the community, working with the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) on the skateboard park project at Dupont Park (next to the swimming pool). UYLC is raising funds to construct the facility on city-owned property. According to UYLC executive director Sharlene Johnson, they have raised enough money through grants and donations to construct Phase 1 of the skate park.
Heater is proud to be the first Kamiah mayor to hire a full-time fire chief and ambulance administrator, after consulting with the State of Idaho EMS Bureau. It was a big commitment for the city to shift from an all-volunteer organization to one with seven paid staff. Since Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR) Chief Bill Arsenault began work in late 2019, Heater believes the culture around fire and ambulance services has changed in Kamiah and the surrounding area.
The KFR staff are very visible around town and involved in many community activities. “(Arsenault) has taught me a lot about being community-driven, to just jump in and get going,” Heater said. In a little more than a year with Chief Bill Arsenault’s leadership, KFR has received paramedic licensure, providing a higher level of service.
In 2022, Heater plans to continue her focus on improving roads and sidewalks in town, and the addition of a Bryan Drive booster station, which will improve water pressure for residents.
Heater appreciates the support of the city council and staff. She said “it feels like all my departments are running smoothly, things are calm.”
The city faces two staffing challenges: finding a fourth council member and hiring a new KFR chief. The council position has been vacant since Stephen Rowe resigned in May. She hopes to find someone without any personal agenda, just a desire to work together to find solutions to make the community better. Heater acknowledges finding the right person to replace Arsenault for the KFR chief will be difficult. “In my eyes, he leaves some pretty big boots to fill.”
Heater will be sworn in for her second term at the next regular city council meeting on Jan. 12, along with city council members Scott Moffett and James Kelly.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday