Several murder cases are working their way through the Nez Perce County court system and are at various stages in the justice process.
The first-degree murder trial for Richard B. Ross was scheduled for May 15, however, the trial was delayed. A motion was filed Jan. 24 because the prosecution hasn’t completed gathering information in the case and also hasn’t made a decision related to charges in another case, according to the document.
Ross, also known as Richard B. Satterfield, is accused of killing his former brother-in-law, Michael Devin and Devin’s mother, Edwina “Eddy” Devin. According to the probable cause affidavit with the case, Ross allegedly smothered, strangled or inflicted violence on Eddy Devin on Sept. 30, 2021, in Grangeville, and then Michael Devin the next day in Lewiston. His remains were found burned in a pickup truck. He is also a suspect in the unsolved double murder of Bruce and Lynn Peeples in 1994 at Grangeville.
“While Mr. Ross has been in custody, the Peeples homicide is in the process of being reviewed,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a text. “The continuous for the pending cases are allowing investigators to finish up their work for us to examine on whether additional charges will be filed.”
The prosecutor’s office is also seeking the death penalty in the case and by law Ross has to have a death penalty-certified attorney. His public defenders are listed as Jay Weston Logsdon and Anne Chere Taylor. Taylor is also representing Bryan Kohberger, who has been charged with the quadruple homicide deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.
Another first-degree murder trial was delayed after an appeal. The trial for James R. Brashear, who is charged with shooting his ex-son-in-law in the Rosauers parking lot in Lewiston, was scheduled for November. However, public defender Christopher Bugbee appealed a decision by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson, who denied testimony and evidence of allegations of abuse by the victim, John Mast. The appeal went to the Idaho Supreme Court, but was denied.
At a status conference hearing Wednesday, Bugbee asked for a trial in August because he needs time to change the direction of the defense based on the motions being denied.
In another case, a mother and daughter were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kenneth M. Morrison in August and the two cases are at different stages of the legal process. Kenneth Morrison was Kimberly Morrison’s father and Kay Morrison’s ex-husband.
Kimberly Morrison was arraigned on the charge in district court in December. Her trial is scheduled for June.
Kay Morrison was found to be unfit to stand trial in December. She will receive treatment with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for 90 days and then will be reevaluated.