Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
KOOSKIA — “All of our planning and trying to pass the levy has been successfully thwarted by Mr. Smith,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said to the board, including trustee Casey Smith, at a May 17 meeting.
“I have been taken aback by the lack of professionalism by a board member,” Fiske continued. “This has absolutely nothing to do with his opinion; it has to do with his attack and the outright fabrications, only meant to blow up voters and get them off-kilter, not knowing what to believe.”
Fiske addressed Smith’s anti-levy campaign, which included a series of newspaper advertisements, as well as personal flyers he handed out and/or mailed. Smith represents zone 2 and lives in Clearwater.
“I received questions based on (your) misinformation and it made it very difficult for our district,” Fiske said. Fiske held 16 meetings to explain the levy need and where funds would be used.
Fiske said Smith’s misinformation on perceived bonuses, family benefits and payroll taxes were “completely false.”
“You didn’t talk to me or our business manager, Becky Hogg, for that information,” he said to Smith.
“Yes, I did,” Smith answered. “You told me you felt jilted because your wife and child no longer had health coverage.”
“You were making conjecture in what you said — we haven’t even started negotiations for 2021-22, so there’s no way to say those things,” Fiske said, clearly frustrated.
“I’ve tried to keep you out of it, but I can do another ad and it can get personal,” Smith retorted.
“Win or lose the levy, you did your damage,” Fiske said, shaking his head. “In what you paid (for the anti-levy campaign), you could have paid property taxes on the levy five-fold.”
Fiske said he could value difference in opinion, but not attacks and lies.
He took a deep breath.
“We move forward. We’re a team, a unit. That’s what we’re supposed to be,” he said.
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Audit finds Port of Whitman County info not listed correctly
COLFAX — A state 2019 audit listed the Port of Whitman County as failing to update internal controls for financial reporting under the Budgeting Accounting and Reporting System.
It is the first finding by the Washington State Auditor’s Office since the Port of Whitman County was formed in 1958.
The state accuses the port of not listing Other Post-Employment Benefits on the Schedule of Long-Term Liabilities and Notes correctly. It’s what the port pays for retiree benefits.
“Even though retirees pay 100 percent of their premiums, that payment is not the full cost of the benefits. Retirees pay less because participating employers like the port pay a little extra. That little extra is OPEB,” wrote the auditor.
The auditor claims the port omitted the OPEB of $394,222 on the proper schedule for disclosure. It is only a reporting issue and does not reflect payments.
“Management corrected these errors,” stated the auditor.
The port disagreed with the finding because OPEB is a liability of the Public Employees Benefits Board (PEBB) and not cash reserves and that the port reported it under the correct liabilities, according to its response to the audit.
“Other changes to the BARS manual were properly interpreted and applied and the port corrected the annual report to include the OPEB liability,” wrote the port in response to the audit. “Port staff will continue to utilize all training and materials provided by the state auditor’s office to stay up-to-date on the BARS manual and reporting.”
The audit found the port complying with state laws and practices in all other areas audited.
“We appreciate the port’s response and commitment to resolve this finding and thank the port for its cooperation and assistance during the audit,” stated the auditor.
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday