Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
KOOSKIA — “We have the ‘help wanted’ signs out — it’s hard to know what to do,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said at the Aug. 16 board of trustees meeting.
Fiske was lamenting the lack of applicants for jobs the district is advertising.
“We have had zero applicants in many areas,” he said, adding that it seems every business across America is hiring and having trouble finding employees. “I can tell you we aren’t much different than most board rooms in rural Idaho right now.”
Fiske said there is a shortage of bus drivers, as well.
“We offered to pay for the classes, the CDL license and all — and did not get one person to sign up,” he said. “This could really impact our extracurricular activities in that there just may not be any available drivers.”
The board voted unanimously to declare that “an area of need exists in MVSD for teaching assignments for the 2021 school year” and to allow for alternative authorization for a variety of positions. This means that those hired for the open spots may not currently have the necessary qualifications.
“But this allows them up to three years to complete their degrees and certifications,” explained board Chairwoman Rebecca Warden.
These positions are currently listed as special education K-8 (two positions); P.E./health 6-12 (two); elementary — all subjects K-8 (six); counselor (one); natural science 6-12 (one).
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Four running to serve as 2022 royalty
NEZPERCE — Four area teens are in the running to serve as the 2022 Lewis County Fair Royalty, three of whom will be selected during the event in October.
The 2022 candidates are as follows:
Sierra Hand, 15, of Nezperce; daughter of Mark and Shiloh Hand.
Kadey Hix, 15, of Kamiah; daughter of Roscoe and Jamie Hix.
Mia Horton, 15, of Craigmont; daughter of Marcus and Ralyn Horton.
Larkin Paul, 14, of Kamiah; daughter of Casey and Katie Paul.
According to royalty adviser Shiloh Hand, the selection process starts on Sept. 25 at an invitation-only luncheon at the Nezperce Christian Church. Here, the four will have a personal interview with judges and also give a speech to the gathering. (Judges were chosen from out of the area by previous Lewis County royalty adviser Marcia Brammer.) Two fair board members will tally scores, and the placements will be put in a sealed envelope. Shiloh will then contact each girl to let her know if she is moving on for crowning or has been eliminated.
During the fair parade, on Oct. 2, the crowning will take place with a queen and two princesses being named, followed by an invitation-only celebration luncheon at the church, also attended by visiting royalty from other counties.
The 2021 Lewis County Fair is set Sept. 30-Oct. 3. For more information, call (208) 937-2472, email lewiscountyfairboard@gmail.com, or go online at lewiscountyid.us.
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday