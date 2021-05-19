Unofficial election results Tuesday night show voters in Idaho County rejected a $3.1 million levy for the Mountain View School District, the second consecutive time a supplemental measure that would have supported the general operation and maintenance of buildings and activities in the district was voted down.
The supplemental levy was rejected with about 60 percent, or 1,483 votes, opposing and about 40 percent, or 1,016 votes, in favor. The measure would have cost property owners $324 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
In June of last year, voters also rejected a $3.9 million levy from the Mountain View School District.
Other voters in north central Idaho approved the remaining four supplemental school levies Tuesday night. They include:
Whitepine School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $880,000 was approved by residents of Latah and Clearwater counties with nearly 75 percent, or 213 votes, in favor of the measure. Roughly 25 percent, or 76 votes, opposed the levy, with 289 votes in all. The levy will cost property owners in the district about $358 per $100,000 of their assessed property value.
Nezperce School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $445,000 was approved with about 73 percent, or 126 votes, in favor of the measure. About 26 percent, or 45 votes, opposed, with 171 votes in all. The levy will cost property owners $333.70 per $100,000 of assessed value. Results for Clearwater County voters were not reported.
Salmon River School District: A one-year annual replacement levy of $515,000 for the Riggins school was approved with roughly 83 percent, or 187 votes, in favor of the measure. About 17 percent, or 39 votes, opposed the levy, with 226 votes in all. The measure will cost $325 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Cottonwood School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $275,000 was approved with about 65 percent, or 297 votes, in favor of the measure and about 34 percent, or 156 votes, opposed, with 453 votes in all. The average annual cost to taxpayers will be $150.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
