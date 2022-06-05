Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
Listing 148 student days and 171 teacher days, the Mountain View School District 244 calendar for 2022-23 was approved at the May 16 board meeting.
The year will begin for all schools — Kooskia’s Clearwater Valley Elementary and Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High, Elk City, Grangeville Elementary Middle and Grangeville High — on Aug. 30. With the four-day schedule, there will not be school on Fridays throughout the year. School start and end times were still being determined.
In September, there will be no school Monday the 5th for Labor Day. In November, Thanksgiving break will be the 23rd and 24th. Schools will be closed for Christmas break Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2023, with school resuming Jan. 3. There is also no school Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In February, there is no school the 20th for Presidents’ Day.
Schools will be closed March 21 through April 2 for spring break. School will resume April 3. There will not be school May 29, for Memorial Day. School will end Thursday, June 8, for students for summer vacation. The last day for seniors is June 6, with graduation for both CVHS and GHS scheduled for June 9.
Last year’s calendar for Elk City School, which has been on the four-day week for several years now, included 150 student days. For the remainder of the district on the traditional five-day week, 2021-22 included 168 student days.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Swimming pool work resumes
KAMIAH — After weather delays, escalating costs and lack of availability of key materials, work on the Kamiah swimming pool project recently resumed. Idaho Stage Construction, the contractor for the project, worked on the pool and began applying the pool liner last fall. They left the pool partially filled to protect the lining when they shut down work for the winter.
Earlier this winter, the city had hoped for a Memorial Day opening, according to previous reporting (Jan. 20, 2022, issue). The cold and wet spring weather delayed that, according to Mayor Betty Heater.
“We’re actually off the ground and we’re running,” said Colt Downing, of Idaho Stage Construction, at the May 25 Kamiah City Council meeting. Downing explained the move-in of a Conex storage trailer and work beginning over the Memorial Day weekend. They will begin ripping out toilets and sinks, and demolishing the interior of the building in preparation for new plumbing work and framing a new wall.
Idaho Stage Construction plans to provide weekly updates to the city to quickly discuss any issues.
“We are a resourceful community,” said Downing.
According to Downing, the sand filter is scheduled to arrive June 26. If everything comes in on time, he estimates a July 4 opening. The mayor and city councilors seemed cautiously optimistic.
“I’m excited,” said city councilor Genese Simler.
“It’s a long time coming,” Heater added.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday