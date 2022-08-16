Local law enforcement and FBI agents investigate the scene of a suspected homicide Tuesday at a home on Harvest Road in North Lewiston. Mother and daughter Kay and Kimberly Morrison were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Morrison, who was their ex-husband and father.
Local law enforcement and FBI agents investigate the scene of a suspected homicide Tuesday at a home on Harvest Road in North Lewiston. Mother and daughter Kay and Kimberly Morrison were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Morrison, who was their ex-husband and father.
Local law enforcement and FBI agents investigate the scene of a suspected homicide Tuesday at a home on Harvest Road in North Lewiston. Mother and daughter Kay and Kimberly Morrison were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Morrison, who was their ex-husband and father.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Local law enforcement and FBI agents investigate the scene of a suspected homicide Tuesday at a home on Harvest Road in North Lewiston. Mother and daughter Kay and Kimberly Morrison were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Morrison, who was their ex-husband and father.
A mother and daughter were charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Morrison in North Lewiston.
Lewiston police detectives arrested Kay Morrison, 81, and her daughter Kimberly Morrison, 54, for the murder of Kimberly Morrison’s father and Kay Morrison’s ex-husband, Kenneth Morrison, according to a Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department.
The arrest took place following the execution of a search warrant at the Morrison home at 6 a.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Harvest Road in North Lewiston.
The investigation into Kay and Kimberly Morrison began after it was reported in March that 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison was missing. Detectives found out that Kenneth Morrison had not been seen since January of this year.
Detectives interviewed Kay and Kimberly Morrison following the search warrant and took them into custody for the murder of Kenneth Morrison, which took place Jan. 6, according to the police’s Facebook post.
An FBI evidence recovery team, Idaho State Police detectives and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force assisted with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Joe Stormes, who is leading the investigation, at (208) 746-0171.