The family of Sacajewea and University of Idaho staff welcomed a statue of the famous guide to the tribal lounge in the Bruce M. Pitman Center on campus at a dedication Friday night.

The statue, made by artist Glenna Goodacre, stands at 7 feet tall and weighs 600 pounds. It is one of 12 that Goodacre made before her death in 2020. Sacajewea’s face on the statue is based on the U.S. dollar coin that Goodacre also designed.

Tags

Recommended for you