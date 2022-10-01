Shoshone-Bannock Tribe member, Randy’L Teton, speaks at the University of Idaho during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday. This depiction of Sacajawea was modeled after Teton.
The Vandal Nation Drum group performs during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” at the University of Idaho inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday.
Councilwoman Mary Jane Miles leads a prayer at the University of Idaho during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday.
The Vandal Nation Drum group performs during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” at the University of Idaho inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday.
Vandal alumnae Rich and Sharon Allen speak at the University of Idaho during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday. The Allen’s gifted the sculpture to the university.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribe member, Randy’L Teton, speaks at the University of Idaho during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday. This depiction of Sacajawea was modeled after Teton.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribe member, Randy’L Teton, speaks at the University of Idaho during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday. This depiction of Sacajawea was modeled after Teton.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
The Vandal Nation Drum group performs during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” at the University of Idaho inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Councilwoman Mary Jane Miles leads a prayer at the University of Idaho during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
The Vandal Nation Drum group performs during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” at the University of Idaho inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Vandal alumnae Rich and Sharon Allen speak at the University of Idaho during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday. The Allen’s gifted the sculpture to the university.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Councilman Ladd Edmo speaks at the University of Idaho during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Shoshone-Bannock Tribe member, Randy’L Teton, speaks at the University of Idaho during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday. This depiction of Sacajawea was modeled after Teton.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
University of Idaho President Scott Green speaks during a dedication for the sculpture, “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” inside Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge in Moscow on Friday.
The family of Sacajewea and University of Idaho staff welcomed a statue of the famous guide to the tribal lounge in the Bruce M. Pitman Center on campus at a dedication Friday night.
The statue, made by artist Glenna Goodacre, stands at 7 feet tall and weighs 600 pounds. It is one of 12 that Goodacre made before her death in 2020. Sacajewea’s face on the statue is based on the U.S. dollar coin that Goodacre also designed.
The coin’s model, Randy’L Teton, is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribe in Fort Hall, Idaho. She sat for the coin in 1998 as a junior in college. The U.S. mint does allow depictions of living people on its coins, Teton said, so the statue and coin are her likeness in forehead, chin and cheekbones.
“As I look at this 7-foot statue, it’s fitting for (Sacajewea) to return back to these lands to be with all of you and all of you students,” Teton said. “It’s a quote I read, that I want you to think of as you look at this statue — ‘May all your explorations lead to great discoveries.’ Because that’s what she symbolizes.”
Teton said she first started learning about Sacajewea at 14 when she started working at the Shoshone-Bannock tribal museum for her mom and would often have visitors asking about the Shoshoni explorer. Teton said she would go on to ask many of the elders who came to the museum. She said she learned it was Sacajewea who would bring the white men to their land. Sacajewea, Teton would later learn, was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped from her homeland near present-day Salmon, Idaho.
“That saddened me because, being 14 and a Shoshoni girl, I didn’t understand why she was looked at in that light,” Teton said.
Two hundred and sixteen years after Sacajewea passed through, Teton and her three children would also traverse Lolo Pass on their way to Moscow to honor her and dedicate the statue.
The statue came to the University of Idaho as a donation from Rich and Sharon Allen. The Allens are both 1973 University of Idaho alumni.
“We saw her (the statue) and you may not know this, but she winked at me,” Rich Allen said. “And she said ‘take me home.’ ”
Rich Allen brought the idea of buying the statue and gifting it to UI to Sharon Allen, who took one look and agreed. They would go on to pitch the idea to College of Art and Architecture Dean Shauna Corry, who agreed the statue belonged on campus.
Corry said the statue will be temporarily held in the Tribal Lounge in the Bruce M. Pitman Center until a permanent location on campus can be found. Another edition of the statue is on display at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore.