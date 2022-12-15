Moscow struggles to adjust to heavy spotlight

FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have "critical information" about the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

 Associated Press file

MOSCOW — Ever since four University of Idaho students were killed in their home last month, Moscow has been thrust into the national media spotlight.

The Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen have drawn media outlets from across the country to the Palouse. As people around the U.S. closely follow developments in the murder investigation, this attention has put the small rural college town in an unfamiliar and uncomfortable position.

