MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market and a church block party will close Moscow’s Main Street to vehicular traffic from Third to Sixth streets today.
The Moscow Farmers Market will run as it normally does, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., then the Grace Agenda Block Party will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said in an email that city staff will not open the three blocks on Main Street following the market as it normally does because setup for the block party will start at 4:30 p.m. The block party will have until 10:30 p.m. to clean up before the street is reopened.
Fifth Street from Main Street to the alley before Washington Street will also be closed from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The block party is part of the Grace Agenda conference, organized by Christ Church, New Saint Andrews College, Logos Online School and others. The conference runs through today at Trinity Reformed Church and Church of the Nazarene, according to graceagenda.com, and is expected to draw as many as 1,600 people.