The cities of Moscow and Lewiston are adding a spirit of competition to the spirit of Christmas this year.
In Lewiston, the Christmas light contest returns for the second year.
Lewiston residents can sign up for the free contest at the Lewiston Community Center by Monday. Lewiston Parks and Recreation will be judging Dec. 17.
Participants will be given a sign for the front yard to be displayed during the event.
Winners will receive gift cards from Coleman Oil and Hot Shots. First place will receive $50 from Coleman Oil and $20 Hot Shots; second place will receive $30 Colman and $20 Hot Shots; and third place $20 Coleman Oil and $20 Hot Shots.
Winners will be announced Dec. 20.
Moscow also announced the final four DeLIGHTful Downtown contestants, which are open for public voting. The finalists are Ampersand Oil and Vinegar Tap House, Café Artista, Moscow Contemporary and Rebel Roots Salon.
Voting is open from today until Wednesday. Finalists will have signs posted at their establishments with a QR code to allow voting. Voters can also pick their favorites at the Parks and Recreation Department city website at bit.ly/3DvdV7S.
The four businesses were selected from a list of 17 entries by a panel of judges.