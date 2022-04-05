The 25th annual Moscow Hemp Fest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at East City Park, 900 E. Third St., in Moscow. The festival is free.
There will be craft vendors, live music, local food trucks and cannabis activist speakers. Food vendors include Battlegrounds Food Truck and the Sushi Man. Live music will be performed by Moscow artists Over the Mountain, The Pond, Mother Yeti and Solid Ghost. Pullman’s Raza Northwest, Spokane’s Joy Junkies and Coeur d’Alene’s The Jason Perry Band also will perform.
More information is available by visiting moscowhempfest.com.