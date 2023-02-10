In its search for the Moscow School District’s next superintendent, the district’s board of trustees narrowed down its list of candidates to five on Thursday.
The board is in the process of finding the individual who will replace Greg Bailey, who will be retiring this summer after 10 years with the Moscow School District.
The list of semifinalists for the position are Daniel Barker, Brian Lee, Teresa Rensch, Kim Spacek and Shawn Tiegs.
Barker is the director of federal programs in the Anchorage School District. Lee is the principal at Orofino Junior-Senior High School. Rensch is the director of curriculum at Konocti Unified School District in California. Spacek is the superintendent of Inchelium School District in Washington. Tiegs is the superintendent of Nezperce School District.
These five people were chosen from a list of nine candidates during an executive session Thursday. The Idaho School Board Association is assisting the Moscow School District Board of Trustees with the candidate search.
Misty Swanson, executive director of the IDSBA, said each candidate must have a superintendent certification, or be in the process of completing this certification.
The board will conduct a 30-minute Zoom interview with each candidate next week. Later this year, candidates will likely be invited to Moscow to meet with the community, the district staff and the board.
The district and the IDSBA gathered community input last fall with a recent survey to help them narrow down their list of candidates.
When asked what five professional qualities they are looking for in the new superintendent, 60% of the survey’s respondents said they want someone who fosters positive community relationships, including parent and student engagement.
The other most popular qualities were having successful experience managing staff; having positive experiences dealing with conflict; and having excellent communication skills.