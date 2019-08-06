MOSCOW — Proposed pay raises for Moscow police officers and seasonal parks and recreation staff prompted a lengthy discussion by the Moscow City Council on Monday.
Half the council favored the raises, which are included in the proposed fiscal 2020 budget. The other half preferred spreading the increases out over more than one year, in order to reduce the burden on Moscow property taxpayers.
After debating the issue for nearly 90 minutes, the council chose to split the baby: They approved first reading of the budget, but made it clear they want to discuss the pay raises further, before giving final approval to the document.
“That’s the only thing that makes sense, since (the council is split) three and three,” Councilor Kathryn Bonzo said. “We need to build a consensus, so we’re moving together on this.”
About 50 people attended the meeting, but only three spoke during the public hearing on the proposed 2020 budget. One supported the $101.5 million spending plan, but the other two voiced concerns about the amount of tax dollars needed to pay for it.
The budget includes $16.85 million in general fund expenditures, an increase of 5.6 percent or $890,000 compared to 2019. Slightly more than $7.27 million in local property taxes would be needed to balance the budget. That’s up about $1.6 million compared to the current year. The bulk of it — about $1.1 million — stems from the police station general obligation bond voters approved earlier this year; however, it also includes a 3 percent annual revenue bump allowed by law, as well as new construction and $200,000 in forgone taxing authority.
Forgone taxes represent taxes that were authorized in previous years, but never levied. Essentially, if the council doesn’t levy the full 3 percent increase in a particular year, the “forgone” difference can be banked and levied in future years.
“I’d say we’re a fiscally conservative group of councilors. We don’t always take the full amount,” noted Councilor Gina Taruscio. “But this is the time (to tap the forgone funding) and do what we need to do for staffing and wages in the city.”
The proposed wage increases were based on a salary study that showed Moscow police officers are paid substantially less than their counterparts in Pullman and other comparable communities.
Councilor Brandy Sullivan agreed that the pay raises are needed and justified. However, she also noted that spreading them out over a couple of years would eliminate any need to levy the $200,000 in forgone taxes — while still providing significant increases.
“I spent a lot of time looking at the police salary study,” she said. “I entirely agree, our police force is excellent. We do need to make some adjustment and raise wages across the board.”
What isn’t clear from the study, Sullivan said, is how much of the proposed increase is needed next year, to create a sense of parity. If salaries were raised by half the proposed amount, and seasonal parks and recreation wages were raised by a quarter of the amount, it adds up to nearly $200,000.
“I just want to throw that out as a way to avoid (tapping) the forgone taxes,” she said.
The council will continue the discussion at its next meeting Aug. 19.
The wage increases were the only aspect of the proposed 2020 budget that caused the council any concerns. The total budget — which includes the general fund expenditures, enterprise funds, capital projects and debt service — is up $15.6 million or 18.2 percent from 2019. Construction of the new, voter-approved police station accounts for most of the difference.
In other action, the council approved a multitude of increases in various city fees, including water and sewer rates, building permits and land-use and development fees.
