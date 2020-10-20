A Moscow businessman squares off against a Latah County historian in the Nov. 3 race for Idaho’s 5th Legislative District House A seat.
Incumbent Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, chose not to run for reelection in the district, which includes Latah and Benewah counties. He’ll either be succeeded by Republican nominee Brandon Mitchell or by Democratic candidate Dulce Kersting-Lark.
Mitchell, 50, owns six Jiffy Lube franchises in the region. He says his business background and life experiences make him the best choice for the position.
Kersting-Lark, 32, serves as executive director of the Latah County Historical Society. She cites her strong support for public education, as well as her willingness to listen and learn, as reasons voters should give her the nod.
Kersting-Lark said people should certainly vote for the most qualified candidate. However, with Republicans holding 80 percent of the seats in the Idaho Legislature, there’s also something to be said for diversity and party parity.
“Right now, most of the conversations in the Legislature are between the right and far right,” she said. “There’s not a lot of conversation happening in the middle, where I think most of us live.”
During the 2020 legislative session, for example, House Republicans spent days debating bills dealing with transgender athletes, abortion restrictions and sexual identity, while failing to reach consensus on property tax relief, Medicaid expansion funding or infrastructure needs.
“The Legislature isn’t very responsive to the bread-and-butter needs of the district,” Kersting-Lark said. “I feel like a lot of time, cultural wedge issues get priority, while issues like transportation, broadband infrastructure and our funding challenges with schools are kicked down the road.”
Providing another voice on the opposite side of the scale can help shift the conversations and priorities back to the middle, she said. And as someone who just had a baby a few months ago, she can also represent the district on issues like child care services that aren’t even on the radar for most lawmakers.
She noted that Idaho loses nearly $500 million in economic productivity each year because of inadequate child care services, according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation study released in February.
“Idaho has a child care problem, but the Legislature hasn’t taken action to address it,” Kersting-Lark said. “I think that’s because most lawmakers don’t realize the significance. ... I don’t know that this (young adult) season of life is well-represented in Boise. I want to be a voice for working families. And the more diverse the Legislature is in terms of life experiences, the better it can represent the people of Idaho.”
Mitchell said his life experiences should be equally beneficial and relevant in the Legislature.
“I’ve seen both sides of the table,” he said.
Mitchell’s parents divorced when he was little, so he essentially grew up in Utah’s welfare system. He didn’t want to raise a family under similar circumstances, so he “dug in and started working really hard.”
He began working for Jiffy Lube in 1989, eventually becoming a district manager for 10 stores in the Tri-Cities region. In 2013, he had an opportunity to purchase two franchises in Moscow and Pullman, and later expanded that to six stores.
“I believe the American dream is alive and well,” Mitchell said. “When you put your mind to something and work hard, you can get where you want to be. I’ve made my own path.”
He’s also been working toward a business degree at BYU-Idaho, taking one class per semester to keep the workload manageable. He’s now five classes away from graduation.
“I’ll be the first person from my side of the family to complete a degree,” he said.
If elected, Mitchell said promoting small-business opportunities would be one of his top priorities, as well as keeping an eye on government spending. He’s also pro-life and pro-Second Amendment.
Helping to improve the foster care system is another strong interest of his. He and his wife served as foster parents for a number of years, fostering more than a dozen children. They have one son of their own — who manages the six Jiffy Lube stores — as well as an adopted 14-year-old daughter and an older foster daughter who came back to live with them when she aged out of the system.
“Our foster care system has issues,” Mitchell said. “We need to do everything we can to make sure these kids have the opportunity to succeed in life.”
Both candidates said they would be interested in serving on the House Education Committee, given the importance of education statewide and within the 5th District.
Kersting-Lark, for example, noted that her mother grew up in poverty but was able to start a successful small business after she earned a degree.
“I know the transformative power of education,” she said.
The candidates also share an interest in easing the local property tax burden.
“I know the state doesn’t have a lot to do with that, but the easiest way to limit government is to limit its ability to tax,” Mitchell said.
He said his background makes him the best choice for voters.
“I’ve had to make payroll and had to make hard decisions about what takes priority,” Mitchell said. “And I’ve seen both sides of the scale. Having those perspectives will help me to shape laws.”
Kersting-Lark said good laws come from having a diverse Legislature that can examine issues from a variety of perspectives.
“One of the benefits of a citizen legislature is that you have people who can speak and shine a light on the things that make life challenging for residents,” she said. “It’s about making sure issues aren’t ignored.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.
Name: Dulce Kersting-Lark
Office sought: Idaho 5th Legislative District, House Position A
Party affiliation: Democrat
Age: 32
Education: History degree from Linfield College in Oregon; master’s in public history from Washington State University
Work experience: Executive director of the Latah County Historical Society; previously served as museum curator for LCHS
Previous public elected office: None
Family status: Married, one newborn son
Website: dulceforidaho.com
Name: Brandon Mitchell
Office seeking: Idaho 5th Legislative District, House Position A
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 50
Education: Working on a business degree from BYU-Idaho
Work experience: Owns six Jiffy Lube franchises in the region; previously worked for the company as a district manager
Previous public elected office: None; ran for Moscow City Council in 2019
Family: Married, three children
Website: mitchellforidaho.com