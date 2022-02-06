Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
Nicole Lombardi and her team of Alaskan huskies were the first to cross the finish line of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 100-mile race in the frigid early morning Wednesday.
Lombardi, of Lincoln, Mont., finished the course in just less than 17 hours, about two hours ahead of second-place finisher Scott White, of Snohomish, Wash., according to unofficial results.
The 100-mile race concluded at the Wye Campground about six miles west of New Meadows.
The 15 mushers in the 100-mile distance left the start gate at the Van Wyck Boat Launch at Cascade State Park to cheering crowds of excited onlookers at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The start was attended by hundreds of people, with most of the crowd made up of elementary school students from Cascade, Donnelly, McCall and Midvale brought especially for the event.
The students cheered wildly for each musher and their team as they set off across the frozen surface of Lake Cascade.
After leaving the start gate, the 100-mile course took mushers over the mountains west of Lake Cascade to the Platt Warming Hut on West Mountain Road near Donnelly.
From there the course traveled north to the Little Ski Hill, before doubling back and heading west to the Wye Campground.
Mushers in the 300-mile race left the start at 1 p.m. Monday.
The 300-mile racers were expected to finish back at the start line sometime Thursday.
Changes before the race began saw several mushers drop out of the 300-mile race and choose to run the 100-mile distance instead.
Only four mushers started the 300-mile course with 15 in contention for the 100-mile.
“It is not uncommon at all for mushers to drop out of the 300-mile race,” Idaho Sled Dog Challenge organizer Jerry Wortley said.
“They register for the event upward of one year out and as the race date gets closer, some realize their teams aren’t capable of finishing (the 300-mile) race,” Wortley said.
The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is celebrating its fourth year after the COVID-19 pandemic put the race on hiatus in 2021.
It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod in the contiguous continental U.S.
The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and most difficult sled dog races in the world.
The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, which also includes the Eagle Cap Extreme that was held Jan. 19-22 near Joseph, Ore., and the Race to the Sky to be held Feb. 11-15 near Helena, Mont.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Hunt sworn in as city councilor
KAMIAH — At the Jan. 26 Kamiah City Council meeting, Mayor Betty Heater appointed Kaylee Hunt to the vacant council position. She joins Genese Simler, James Kelly and Scott Moffett as councilors. After city clerk Brenda Taylor administered the oath of office to Hunt, the council elected Simler as the city council president.
“I thought this would be a good way to get involved in my community.” said Hunt, an 18-year-old Kamiah High School senior. Hunt said her whole family, including her parents and grandparents, have a history of community service. Hunt’s dad, Jesse, is currently a Kamiah School Board trustee. Hunt said she is considering attending law school in the future. Simler said it will be a great addition to the council to include the perspective of a young person.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday
Ford donates to Malden, Pine City
MALDEN — The Ford Motor Co. donated $25,000 to the Innovia Foundation to be used in the rebuilding of Malden and Pine City.
The Babb Road wildfire devastated the communities Sept. 7, 2020.
Officials estimated 80% of the structures in each community were destroyed, including City Hall and the Post Office.
“We are honored to partner with The Ford Motor Co. and Innovia Foundation to ensure residents, in the Pine Creek community, have the resources they need to rebuild and recover from wildfires that devastated the region,” Wendle Motors General Manager Shayne Goff said.
The funds are from the corporate foundation and philanthropic arm of the automobile firm.
“The Ford Motor Co. Fund takes pride in supporting the local communities where we and our dealers live and do business,” Northwest Region Program Manger Kristin Ford said. “When disaster strikes, it’s imperative that we all pull together to rebuild and take care of each other.”
— Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday