A Missoula, Mont., man is charged with felony malicious injury to property after he allegedly broke a window in a room at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston.
William J. Spooner, 53, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Friday afternoon where Judge Karin Seubert set a $2,000 bond in the case.
Lewiston police were called to the hotel at 11:04 p.m. Thursday for a citizen dispute, a broken window and someone screaming for help. Officers were given a description of the man, who was said to be headed to the Inn America, and they located him there in the parking lot. Spooner did not want to tell police what had happened at the Red Lion and he wanted the officer to take him to jail so he could bail out, court records said.
Officers at the Red Lion located the woman involved and she said she and Spooner were having sex when they were interrupted by her 5-year-old son, who had woken up.
“William (Spooner) became upset at that time and threw an iPad at the hotel window, breaking the window,” court records said.
Hotel staff told police they wished to pursue charges, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony malicious injury to property is five years in prison and a $1,000 fine. If convicted of the charge, Spooner faces a minimum sentence of one year in prison.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 28.