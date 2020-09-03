POWELL — A Missoula, Mont., man who was overdue from a hike in the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest was located by searchers Tuesday, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was informed Tuesday morning that Andrew Schubauer, 40, hadn’t returned home for work on Monday as had been planned. Schubauer was hiking in the area of Black Lead Mountain, which is northwest of Powell, according to a news release.
Sheriff’s deputies and searchers from Back Country Medics came to the area to look for Schubauer. A Back Country Medics helicopter spotted Schubauer’s vehicle and started circling around it. Schubauer stopped his vehicle and gave a thumbs-up.
Later in the day, the sheriff’s office called Schubauer, and he said the terrain was more difficult than he had anticipated, which caused him to be late, the news release said.