Monkeypox cases rising rapidly

Associated PressThis image shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found in a cell (blue).

 HOGP

Though no cases of MPV, colloquially known as monkeypox, have been confirmed in Whitman County or north central Idaho, health officials say cases in Washington have been roughly doubling each week.

As of Thursday, there were 166 confirmed MPV cases in Washington, most of which were in King County.

